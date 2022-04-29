Vonovia Shareholders Approve All Proposed Resolutions

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE said that its shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions submitted by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board with the required majority.

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders also discharged both bodies for the 2021 financial year with a large majority.

The dividend proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board was accepted at the AGM by a large majority.

Vonovia will be paying out a 1.66 euros dividend for the 2021 financial year, a dividend that is effectively 0.08 euros higher than last year due to the larger number of shares resulting from the capital increase. As before, shareholders can opt for receiving a scrip dividend instead of a classic cash dividend.

Following the proposal of the Supervisory Board, Vonovia shareholders elected J?rgen Fenk and Matthias H?nlein as new members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.