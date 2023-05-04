Vonovia sells properties to CBRE for 560 million euros

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Vonovia VNAn.DE sold five properties with 1,350 residential units to CBRE Investment Management for around 560 million euros ($620.4 million), the German real estate group said as it reported quarterly results on Thursday.

As a result of the transactions, Vonovia said it would be able to cover this year's refinancing needs in full, as well as a main part of the refinancing due in 2024.

It also reported quarterly financial results, with group funds from operations (FFO) down 17.8% at 462.6 million euros due to higher interest rates and rising costs for construction and energy.

($1 = 0.9026 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

