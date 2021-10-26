Markets

Vonovia Secures Around 87.6% Voting Rights Of Deutsche Wohnen; Completes Takeover Offer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German residential real estate company Vonovia SE (DAIMF) Tuesday said it has successfully completed its public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE. Vonovia secured a total of around 87.6 percent of the voting rights of Deutsche Wohnen following the end of the additional acceptance period.

Deutsche Wohnen shareholders had the opportunity to tender their shares at a price of 53 euros per share until on October 21.

Together, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen will manage a portfolio of approximately 568,000 apartments.

Rolf Buch, CEO of Vonovia, said, "We have demonstrated many times that managing a larger number of homes enables us to achieve significant benefits for all stakeholders. We will uphold our responsibility to work together with policy-makers on concrete solutions for affordable and climate-friendly housing."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular