VONOVIA SE (VONOY) Declares $0.47 Dividend

VONOVIA SE said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.47 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in VONOVIA SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VONOY is 0.42%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 2,162K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for VONOVIA SE is $18.01. The forecasts range from a low of $9.84 to a high of $40.12. The average price target represents an increase of 63.61% from its latest reported closing price of $11.01.

The projected annual revenue for VONOVIA SE is $4,107MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 10K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VONOY by 80.01% over the last quarter.

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VONOY by 18.47% over the last quarter.

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 1,432K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VONOY by 2.22% over the last quarter.

