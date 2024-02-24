Vonovia SE (VNNVF) Price Target Increased by 10.62% to 35.75

The average one-year price target for Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VNNVF) has been revised to 35.75 / share. This is an increase of 10.62% from the prior estimate of 32.31 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.81 to a high of 58.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.38% from the latest reported closing price of 28.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vonovia SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNNVF is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 674.26% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

