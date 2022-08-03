Vonovia SE H1 FFO Rises; Segment Revenue Up 34.5%

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported that its first half profit to shareholders declined to 1.64 billion euros from 2.61 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.30 euros compared to 4.30 euros. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 37.2% to 1.40 billion euros, mainly due to the acquisition of Deutsche Wohnen and the development business. Group FFO increased by 36.3% to 1.06 billion euros. FFO per share rose by 5.5% to 1.34 euros.

Segment revenue rose by 34.5%, to 3.11 billion euros in the first half of 2022, mainly due to the fiscal consolidation of Deutsche Wohnen.

