Vonovia says to sell properties, consider new investors

Vonovia, Germany's largest residential landlord, said it had identified properties that it could sell and was looking into the possibility of new investors who could invest in its real estate portfolios.

The company said in an earnings presentation on Wednesday that it aimed to sell 13 billion euros worth of portfolios and that it would make no acquisitions, given the current market environment.

