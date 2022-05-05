Vonovia says no further acquisitions planned as guidance confirmed

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se VNAn.DE on Thursday said it was not planning any further acquisitions as the German real estate giant reported a jump in earnings and confirmed its guidance for 2022.

During the first three months of the year, Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia's smaller rival which it acquired in 2021, contributed 172.3 million euros ($182.88 million) to the group's adjusted EBITDA, which increased by 44.2% to 729.7 million euros in the first quarter.

Vonovia confirmed its guidance for revenue, EBITDA and group FFO for the 2022 financial year. These indicators are projected to be at least 20% higher than in 2021, the company said.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

