Vonovia says no further acquisitions planned as guidance confirmed

Contributor
Rachel More Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Vonovia Se on Thursday said it was not planning any further acquisitions as the German real estate giant reported a jump in earnings and confirmed its guidance for 2022.

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se VNAn.DE on Thursday said it was not planning any further acquisitions as the German real estate giant reported a jump in earnings and confirmed its guidance for 2022.

During the first three months of the year, Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia's smaller rival which it acquired in 2021, contributed 172.3 million euros ($182.88 million) to the group's adjusted EBITDA, which increased by 44.2% to 729.7 million euros in the first quarter.

Vonovia confirmed its guidance for revenue, EBITDA and group FFO for the 2022 financial year. These indicators are projected to be at least 20% higher than in 2021, the company said.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More