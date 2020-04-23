Vonovia Says Currently Engaged In Dealing With COVID-19 Crisis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German residential property company, said Thursday it is regularly asked about a possible takeover of Deutsche Wohnen.

"Acquisitions are an integral part of our strategy, and we constantly monitor and analyze potential opportunities as a matter of course," the company said.

However, Vonovia noted that such a transaction would only be conceivable if fundamental issues were resolved and the company received political support for such a transaction in Berlin, where the local government is currently making every effort to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vonovia said its primary focus is on addressing challenges related to the COVID-19 crisis in the best interest of its employees and customers. Currently, the company's highest priority is to actively deal with these issues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.