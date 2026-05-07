Vonovia Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) management said the company got off to a “good start” in the first quarter of 2026, pointing to growth in its core rental operations and accelerating momentum in its non-rental businesses, while reiterating both its 2026 guidance and 2028 growth and deleveraging objectives.

Rental segment growth driven by organic rent increases and high occupancy

CEO Luka Mucic said Vonovia delivered a “strong performance in our core operations,” with adjusted EBITDA in the Rental segment rising 6.3% year over year to EUR 630 million despite having roughly 4,000 fewer units than the prior-year period. He attributed the increase to 4% organic rent growth, approximately 98% occupancy, and rent collection above 99%.

CFO Philip Grosse said operating KPIs in rental were “very much in line with what one would expect,” and discussed the company’s trajectory toward around 5% rent growth by 2028. He cautioned against focusing too heavily on small year-to-year movements, noting that Germany’s Mietspiegel (rent index) is updated every two years, complicating comparisons. Grosse reiterated that Vonovia continues to expect non-investment-driven rental growth of 2.5% to 3%.

On questions about slowing market rent momentum, Grosse said the company’s long-term organic rent growth outlook was not at risk. He highlighted what he called a meaningful pipeline of “irrevocable rent increase” claims that build over time but cannot be implemented immediately due to regulatory timing restrictions.

Value-add segment expands, with energy business highlighted as key driver

Vonovia’s Value-add segment posted adjusted EBITDA of EUR 50 million, up 30% from the prior year, according to Mucic. He and Grosse said the increase was supported by higher contributions from the company’s craftsman organization and continued growth in its energy business.

Responding to analyst questions, Mucic said the quarter showed particularly strong growth in external revenue, which he linked to energy. He described Vonovia’s offer of “green energy directly produced from the rooftops” via photovoltaic installations, and said the company plans to increasingly couple that with continued rollout of its “Heat Pump Cube.” Mucic said the offer provides “price stability at an attractive price point” and is seeing significant tenant interest.

Looking to 2028, he said the energy business is expected to be “by far the biggest contributor” to Value-add growth outside of the craftsman organization, and tied that to the company’s targeted Value-add contribution range discussed for 2028.

Recurring Sales and Development shaped by timing and prior-year land sale comparisons

In Recurring Sales, Grosse reported a “very high” margin of 42% in the first quarter. While disposal volume was lower than the prior year, he said EBITDA contribution was “very comparable.” He explained the year-over-year volume difference was influenced by an unusually high number of transactions in early 2025 that stemmed from signings in the fourth quarter of 2024 that closed in the following quarter.

Grosse said the first quarter is typically seasonally lighter for disposals and that the company expects activity to ramp up as the year progresses. For 2026, Vonovia continues to target 3,000 to 3,500 units in Recurring Sales volume for the full year.

Development segment results were also framed as a timing issue. Grosse said last year’s Development EBITDA was heavily weighted to the first quarter due to “the very profitable closing of a large land sale.” Mucic similarly referenced a prior-year land sale as the primary driver of the first-quarter 2025 Development result, while noting that this year’s quarter reflected a growing underlying contribution from ongoing development activity.

Management said it expects Development to progress through 2026, supported by disposals of development projects and “opportunistic land sales later in the year.” When asked to quantify how much growth could come from land sales, Mucic said Vonovia would not expect land-sale impact to match last year’s level, adding that more of the growth should come from ramping up operational development activity.

Grosse added that the company’s focus on land sales is less about maximizing profitability and more about releasing capital, saying Vonovia believes capital deployed in development remains “a bit too high.” Mucic later said the company’s land bank totals around EUR 3.5 billion and that trimming it may continue to be a way to release capital, though he emphasized the ramp-up of the Development segment’s underlying business as the main long-term EBITDA growth driver.

Group earnings, cash flow, and balance sheet trends

On a group basis, Grosse reported adjusted EBITDA total increased 1.4% to EUR 712 million. He said that, after adjusting for the phasing effects described in sales-related segments, adjusted EBITDA total grew by “almost 10%.”

Between EBITDA and EBT, Grosse pointed to interest expense, which he said was around EUR 20 million higher in the quarter. He said adjusted EBT per share was 7% below the prior year, but would have been up nearly 4% year over year when adjusted for the prior-year land sale.

Grosse also discussed adjusted shareholder earnings, noting taxes were EUR 8 million lower in the quarter, which he linked to lower sales volume and lower tax expenses. Minorities increased as expected because the current quarter includes the joint venture established with Deutsche Wohnen under a domination agreement, whereas the prior year did not. He said that, adjusting for the lighter sales-related EBITDA contribution, underlying adjusted shareholder earnings growth would be about 3% year over year.

Operating free cash flow declined year over year due primarily to lower Recurring Sales volume, which Grosse said reduced contribution by about EUR 50 million, and roughly EUR 200 million less working capital. He attributed the working capital movement to investments in future growth, including ramping up portfolio investment and the acquisition of the “Manage to Green” portfolio, which he said requires an initial capital ramp.

On NAV, Grosse said EPRA NTA per share increased by 60 basis points to EUR 46.57, noting that the first quarter is typically less eventful without a portfolio valuation. He said the company would conduct a full portfolio revaluation with first-half results and added that the positive fair value trend observed over the last 18 months “should also continue in H1 2026.” In response to a question, Mucic said management’s expectation referred to net valuation gains excluding the impact of CapEx, and he cited appraisers’ expectations of “something in between 2%-4% net valuation gains” on a full-year perspective.

Vonovia also reported continued improvement in leverage metrics. Grosse said net debt to EBITDA declined 0.1 turns to 13.7x, and loan-to-value fell 30 basis points to 45.1%. Interest coverage declined 0.1x, but Grosse said it remains in “absolutely safe territory.”

Deleveraging framework and other topics raised in Q&A

Mucic expanded on the company’s deleveraging ambitions, saying organic value growth from rent increases is expected to take the company to around 43% LTV by 2028, with the remainder coming from disposals in a “mid-single digit billion” amount. He listed four potential sources: non-core assets, non-strategic minority positions, opportunistic core disposals, and Recurring Sales. He said “everything is on the table,” with decisions guided by sustainability rather than speed.

Addressing investor questions about delivering growth alongside disposals, Mucic said that at the EBT level, selling a 4% yield and using proceeds to retire debt is “basically a wash,” given interest savings. He also pointed to an approximately EUR 200 million annual EBITDA growth run rate, said some disposed assets may continue to be managed under Vonovia’s B2B offering, and cited additional upside from non-rental initiatives still in ramp-up, an “AI-first organization,” and management for third parties.

In the Q&A, Mucic also addressed political debate in Berlin regarding potential expropriation. He said he expects “the noise level” to increase ahead of elections, but stated he does not believe proposed measures would become effective law, calling what is currently proposed “evidently unconstitutional.” He said Vonovia’s average rent in Berlin was EUR 8.23 during the quarter, compared with EUR 8.26 across Germany, and said the company aims to be “part of the solution,” including through development projects in the city.

Separately, management discussed two Apollo-related minority stake transactions. Grosse said the company has the first opportunity in 2028 to call the stake back and described the structure as based on a fixed IRR that is “essentially capped around 8%,” with dividends disproportionate to the equity share. He said the decision in 2028 would depend on refinancing conditions and whether the stake would be refinanced with debt or equity.

About Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities.

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