Vonovia price target raised to EUR 38 from EUR 33 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Thomas Rothaeusler raised the firm’s price target on Vonovia (VNNVF) to EUR 38 from EUR 33 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VNNVF:
- Vonovia price target raised to EUR 37 from EUR 36 at JPMorgan
- Vonovia price target raised to EUR 41 from EUR 34 at Berenberg
- Vonovia price target raised to EUR 28 from EUR 20 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.