Vonovia price target raised to EUR 37 from EUR 36 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Neil Green raised the firm’s price target on Vonovia (VNNVF) to EUR 37 from EUR 36 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on VNNVF:
- Vonovia price target raised to EUR 41 from EUR 34 at Berenberg
- Vonovia price target raised to EUR 28 from EUR 20 at Barclays
