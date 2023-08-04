Vonovia posts 2-bln-euro loss in Q2 as property sector struggles

Updates with details from paragraph 2

DUESSELDORF, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vonovia VNAn.DE, Germany's largest real estate group, on Friday reported a 2-billion-euro ($2.19 billion) loss in the second quarter and wrote down the value of its properties by 3 billion euros, the latest sign of stress in the nation's struggling property sector.

The loss compared to a profit of 1.8 billion euros a year earlier, and it confirmed its guidance for a drop in a key profit measure for this year.

The quarterly figures from Germany's biggest landlord come as the nation's real-estate sector is mired in its worst crisis in decades, marked by insolvencies, fizzling transactions, falling prices and a stagnation in construction jobs.

Vonovia said that the value of its assets declined in a further markdown by 3.3% in the quarter from the end of March, to 88.2 billion euros.

"It's a major achievement that we performed so well in this challenging market environment," said Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch.

Germany is undergoing a major change of fortune after an end to the era of cheap money that fed a decade-long property boom.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.