Vonovia posts 2-bln-euro loss in Q2 as property sector struggles

DUESSELDORF, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vonovia VNAn.DE, Germany's largest real estate group, on Friday reported a 2-billion-euro ($2.19 billion) loss in the second quarter and wrote down the value of its properties by 3 billion euros, the latest sign of stress in the nation's struggling property sector.

The loss compared to a profit of 1.8 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

