Vonovia nears $23 bln takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Vonovia considers 53 euro/share bid - source

CEOs have discussed a tie-up - source

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia VNAn.DE is close to making a takeover offer for rival Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE, two people familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.

The companies were not immediately available for comment on Monday, which is a public holiday in Germany.

Bloomberg earlier reported the planned takeover.

Vonovia plans to make an all-cash offer for Deutsche Wohnen, one of the sources said, adding that the chief executives of both groups had discussed the takeover.

Another source said Vonovia was considering a bid of 53 euros per share, valuing Deutsche Wohnen at 19 billion euros ($23.2 billion).

That would be a 17.5% premium over Friday's closing price of 45.12 euros for Deutsche Wohnen's shares, which gave it a market value of 16.2 billion euros.

German stock markets were closed on Monday.

($1 = 0.8194 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Pamela Barbaglia and Alexander Huebner; Editing by David Clarke)

