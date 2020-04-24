Vonovia management sees no chance of takeover of Deutsche Wohnen - source

MUNICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Vonovia's VNAn.DE management board does not see any chance at the moment of a takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The statement follows a Bloomberg report this week that said Vonovia was weighing a takeover.

Vonovia declined to comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Louise Heavens)

