Vonovia management sees no chance of takeover of Deutsche Wohnen - source

Vonovia's management board does not see any chance at the moment of a takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The statement follows a Bloomberg report this week that said Vonovia was weighing a takeover.

Vonovia declined to comment.

