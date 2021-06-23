Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen, deadline July 21

German real estate firm Vonovia on Wednesday launched a public takeover offer for the shares of rival Deutsche Wohnen and set a July 21 deadline to acquire 50% of Deutsche Wohnen shares for the merger to go through.

Vonovia said it expects around 105 million euros ($125.13 million) of cost cuts per year with merger synergies and savings, adding the cuts would be fully realised by the end of 2024 and do not yet include benefits from joint financing.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

