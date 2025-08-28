Vonovia Launches First AUD Bond, Raising A$850 Mln At 3.87% Yield

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (VNA.DE), a German-based residential real estate company, issued its first Australian dollar bond on 28 August 2025, raising A$850 million or approximately 475 million euros through two unsecured series with maturities of 7 and 10 years. The weighted yield after currency hedging was 3.87%.

Vonovia noted that Leading credit rating agencies continue to recognize the company's balanced funding strategy. All four of Vonovia's credit ratings remain unchanged, confirming the company's strong credit profile. Most recently, Standard & Poor's affirmed its BBB+ rating with a stable outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.