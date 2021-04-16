Vonovia Issues AGM Statement - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Vonovia (DAIMF) said the company is expecting good business performance to continue in 2021, and planning for a turnover increase to between 4.9 and 5.1 billion euros. At the AGM, the company's proposal for the dividend is 1 euro and 69 cents per share. This is around 8 percent more than last year.

At the AGM, the company will submit the new remuneration system for the Management Board for shareholder approval. The shareholders will be asked to approve the renewal of the authorized capital and to permit issuing convertible bonds and similar instruments.

