Vonovia completes takeover of Deutsche Wohnen

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German real estate company Vonovia said on Tuesday that it had secured a total of 87.6% of voting rights in Deutsche Wohnen, successfully completing its takeover bid of a onetime rival.

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia VNAn.DE said on Tuesday that it had secured a total of 87.6% of voting rights in Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE, successfully completing its takeover bid of a onetime rival.

Together they create a housing behemoth with a portfolio of some 568,000 apartments.

Deutsche Wohnen shareholders who had not yet accepted Vonovia's offer were able to tender their shares during an additional acceptance period ending on Oct. 21 for 53 euros ($61.68) in cash per share, Vonovia said.

The merger comes amid public anger over rising rents and housing shortage, especially in the capital Berlin where a provisional referendum by Berliners last month voted in favour of expropriating major landlords to help reduce rents.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters