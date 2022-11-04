Vonovia 9-mth profit surges, but sees earnings dip in 2023

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German housing giant Vonovia VNAn.DE reported a bumper rise in nine-month profits on Friday and affirmed its outlook for the full year but said interest rates and taxes meant core earnings in 2023 would be slightly below this year's level.

Profit from operating activities (group FFO) -- the key indicator for real estate companies -- rose by 35% to some 1.6 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in the first nine months of this year due to the takeover of competitor Deutsche Wohnen, rising rents and a historically low vacancy rate.

For 2023, the group said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be slightly above the 2022 level, but FFO slightly below the 2022 level.

Nine-month EBITDA rose 37.0% to 2.11 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0227 euros)

