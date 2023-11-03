News & Insights

Markets
VONOY

Vonovia 9-month Group FFO Declines 8.4%, Segment Revenue Down 8.1%; Confirms FY Guidance

November 03, 2023 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vonovia (VONOY) reported Group FFO of 1.45 billion euros for the nine month period compared to 1.58 billion euros, last year. Group FFO per share, eop NOSH, was 1.78 euros compared to 1.98 euros. Group FFO per share after non-controlling interests was 1.69 euros compared to 1.90 euros. Adjusted EBITDA total was 2.01 billion euros, compared to 2.11 billion euros, previous year. Adjusted EBITDA Rental was 1.80 billion euros, a 7% increase compared with the previous year.

Vonovia achieved a sales volume of around 3.7 billion euros, with a pro forma reduction of loan-to-value ratio due to sales to 45.0%. In the first nine months, segment revenues, as a reflection of sales, were 4.23 billion euros, compared to 4.61 billion euros.

Vonovia has confirmed its forecasts for Group FFO and full-year 2023 guidance as being between 1.75 billion euros and 1.95 billion euros. Due to lower investments and the market environment, Vonovia expects EBITDA to be at the lower end of the bandwidth between 2.6 billion euros and 2.85 billion euros.

For 2024, Vonovia expects EBITDA to reach the level of 2023. Due to higher taxes and interest, the FFO is likely to be moderately lower than in 2023. Rental business is anticipated to achieve revenues that will be on the same level as the results forecast for 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VONOY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.