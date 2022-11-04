Markets

Vonovia 9-month FFO Climbs, Backs FY22 View; Sees Weak FFO In FY23

November 04, 2022 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German real estate company Vonovia SE (VONOY) reported Friday that its nine -month funds from operations or FFO, a key indicator for sustainable profitability, grew 35 percent to 1.58 billion euros from last year's 1.17 billion euros.

Group FFO per share was 1.98 euros, up 4.2 percent from 1.90 euros a year ago.

Profit for the period, meanwhile, fell 42.8 percent to 2.21 billion euros from prior year's 3.87 billion euros.

The EBITDA increased 37 percent from last year to 2.11 billion euros, largely due to the development business, alongside the merger with Deutsche Wohnen.

The total segment revenues climbed 31.4 percent to 4.62 billion euros from last year's 3.52 billion euros. . Due to sales with a good increase in value, the Recurring Sales segment's revenue is at the same level as in the same period last year.

Further, the company has confirmed its forecast for the full financial year 2022 amid persistently high demand for residential space.

For fiscal 2023, the company is anticipating a stable development.

For 2023, Group FFO will be slightly below the level of 2022 due to developments in interest rates and taxes, while the EBITDA total is expected to be slightly above this year's level,

Vonovia is forecasting an increase in total segment revenue between 6.8 billion euros and 7.4 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter