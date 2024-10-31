Vongroup Limited Secures Unanimous Shareholder Support

Vongroup Limited (HK:0318) has released an update.

Vongroup Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed unanimously by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of independent directors and the authorization for the board to issue and repurchase shares. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

