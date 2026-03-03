VONG vs. VOOG: How These Similar Large-Cap Growth ETFs Compare for Investors

Key Points

VONG holds more than twice as many stocks as VOOG, offering broader large-cap growth exposure.

Both funds charge nearly identical expense ratios and pay similar dividend yields.

Minor differences in stock allocations could make a difference to some investors.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF ›

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG) and the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) both deliver low-cost U.S. growth stock exposure, but they track different indexes and thus offer distinct portfolio compositions.

This comparison looks at fees, performance, portfolio tilt, and practical considerations to help clarify which approach may appeal more.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VOOG VONG Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.07% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of March 2, 2026) 18.47% 14.53% Dividend yield 0.49% 0.46% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.10 1.15 AUM $22.5 billion $46.5 billion

VONG is slightly more affordable with a lower annual expense ratio, though the difference is minimal. The funds pay a nearly identical dividend yield, so cost and income factors are essentially a wash.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VOOG VONG Max drawdown (5 y) -32.74% -32.72% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,863 $1,867

What's inside

VONG tracks the Russell 1000 Growth Index, holding 391 stocks and offering a diversified take on large-cap U.S. growth. Its portfolio is led by technology (50%), but it also features meaningful allocations to consumer cyclical (14%) and communication services (13%).

Its top holdings include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, and the fund has a 15-year track record and no unusual quirks.

VOOG, on the other hand, draws from the S&P 500 Growth Index and holds only 140 stocks, resulting in a more concentrated approach. Its sector mix also leans into technology at 48%, with 18% allocated to communication services and 10% to consumer cyclical. The top three positions include Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VOOG and VONG are similar in many ways, namely in that they both focus on large-cap growth stocks. Their differing underlying indexes, though, result in a few key distinctions.

For one, VOOG is narrower, with 251 fewer stocks than VONG. The ETFs also have marginal differences in sector and stock allocations, with communication services making up a slightly larger slice of VOOG’s portfolio, and VONG leaning more heavily into consumer cyclical stocks.

While Nvidia and Microsoft are in both funds’ top three holdings, VOOG invests more heavily in Alphabet while VONG tilts toward Apple. Although these are all marginal differences, they could impact performance if these particular stocks or sectors under- or overperform.

That said, the difference in fund size and allocations hasn’t appeared to have a meaningful impact on performance recently, as the ETFs have earned nearly identical total returns and max drawdowns over the last five years.

Most investors may not notice significant differences between these two ETFs, but the fund size may be notable for some. Those looking for broader exposure to more stocks may prefer VONG’s wider net, while investors seeking a more targeted approach might opt for VOOG instead.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.