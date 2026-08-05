VONG vs. MGK: Is Broad Growth Diversification or Mega-Cap Concentration the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) offers a more diversified portfolio compared to the mega-cap concentration of the Vanguard Morningstar Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

MGK has delivered higher total returns over the last five years, but also experienced a deeper maximum drawdown along the way.

Both funds carry exceptionally low expense ratios.

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Investors seeking growth exposure often have to choose between a concentrated strategy and a broader large-cap index. The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) provides exposure to nearly 400 companies across the large-cap growth spectrum, whereas the Vanguard Morningstar Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) focuses exclusively on the most dominant mega-cap firms.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MGK VONG Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.05% 0.06% 1-year return (as of Aug. 3, 2026) 19.10% 12.49% Dividend yield 0.33% 0.45% Beta 1.26 1.19 AUM $33.3 billion $53.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Both funds are extremely low-cost, with only a 0.01 percentage-point gap between their expense ratios. VONG pays a modestly higher dividend of 0.45% compared to MGK's 0.33%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MGK VONG Max drawdown (5 yr) (36.02%) (32.72%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,926 $1,824

MGK's tighter focus on the largest U.S. growth companies has translated into stronger returns over the past five years, but that concentration cuts both ways. The fund's higher beta and steeper maximum drawdown mean MGK has also swung harder during pullbacks. VONG's wider net -- spreading assets across 369 stocks -- has historically smoothed out some of that volatility, even if it hasn't kept pace with MGK's five-year returns.

What's inside

Launched in 2010, VONG tracks growth-oriented stocks from the Russell 1000 Index and holds 369 securities. Its sector allocation is led by technology at 54.3%, communication services at 16.2%, and industrials at 9.0%. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.8%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.7%, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at 6.2%.

MGK seeks to replicate the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index, resulting in a more concentrated portfolio of 56 holdings. The fund’s largest sector allocations include technology at 58.7%, communication services at 16.4%, and consumer cyclical at 11.2%. Top holdings include Nvidia at 13.2%, Apple at 12.1%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 7.5%. MGK was launched in 2007.

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What this means for investors

Choosing between these funds starts with answering one question: How much concentration are you willing to accept in exchange for potentially higher returns?

MGK's narrower focus on 56 mega-cap names has rewarded shareholders with stronger five-year performance, largely because a handful of dominant tech giants have driven an outsize share of the market’s gains. But that same concentration is also why MGK's beta and drawdown numbers run higher. When mega-cap growth stocks stumble, MGK tends to stumble harder, and by a wider margin than VONG.

VONG's 369 holdings help spread risk a bit more evenly, which historically has meant a gentler ride -- even if it means lower returns during periods when mega-caps are leading the market, as they have for much of the past five years.

Despite VONG's much larger holding count, the two funds aren't as different under the hood as their portfolio sizes suggest. Nine of the 10 largest positions in each fund are the same names -- the mega-cap tech and communications giants that dominate the growth landscape. The real diversification benefit of VONG shows up further down the portfolio, where hundreds of additional mid- and large-cap growth names help provide some balance if mega-caps fall out of favor.

This is typical of the broader trade-off between concentrated and diversified growth investing. Investors who are comfortable riding out sharper swings in exchange for a shot at higher returns may lean toward MGK. Those who'd rather spread their bets across a wider swath of growth companies -- without straying from Vanguard's rock-bottom fee structure -- may find VONG the more comfortable long-term hold. Either way, at expense ratios of 0.05% and 0.06%, cost isn't the deciding factor here; risk appetite is.

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Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia, short August 2026 $355 calls on Apple, and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.