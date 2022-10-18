Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF, which added 20,450,000 units, or a 16.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VONG, in morning trading today Apple is up about 2%, and Microsoft is higher by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TBIL ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VONG, TBIL: Big ETF Inflows

