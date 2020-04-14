VONG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: VONG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $170.54, changing hands as high as $170.74 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VONG's low point in its 52 week range is $131.88 per share, with $198.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.56.

