Vonex Urges Shareholders to Accept MaxoTel’s Cash Offer

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Vonex Limited advises shareholders to take no action on Swoop Holdings’ uncertain takeover offer, urging them instead to accept MaxoTel’s current 4.4c unconditional cash offer before it expires on December 9, 2024. Swoop’s offer remains conditional and lacks a cash component, raising doubts about its viability. Meanwhile, MaxoTel’s Scheme of Arrangement, offering 4.19c per share, is postponed to February 2025, with updates to follow.
For further insights into AU:SWP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.