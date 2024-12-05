Vonex Urges Shareholders to Accept MaxoTel’s Cash Offer

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Vonex Limited advises shareholders to take no action on Swoop Holdings’ uncertain takeover offer, urging them instead to accept MaxoTel’s current 4.4c unconditional cash offer before it expires on December 9, 2024. Swoop’s offer remains conditional and lacks a cash component, raising doubts about its viability. Meanwhile, MaxoTel’s Scheme of Arrangement, offering 4.19c per share, is postponed to February 2025, with updates to follow.

