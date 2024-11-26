Vonex Sees Significant Investment from Harvest Lane

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Harvest Lane Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Vonex Limited, acquiring over 18 million ordinary shares. This acquisition gives Harvest Lane a 5.01% voting power in the company, highlighting a significant investment move in the tech sector. Investors may want to watch Vonex’s stock for potential shifts in market dynamics.

