Vonex Pressures Swoop Amid Unclear Takeover Intentions

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Vonex Ltd has expressed concerns over the lack of a formal takeover bid from Swoop Holdings, despite Swoop’s previous announcements of intent. With MaxoTel’s unconditional on-market offer already on the table, Vonex is urging Swoop to clarify its position to ensure shareholders have clear options. This development adds a layer of uncertainty for investors watching the telecommunications sector.

