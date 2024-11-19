News & Insights

Stocks

Vonex Navigates Takeover Bids Amidst Swoop’s Uncertainty

November 19, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vonex Limited is navigating takeover interest from Swoop Holdings, which is yet to formalize its non-cash offer, while MaxoTel’s current cash offer remains favorable. The Vonex Board is recommending shareholders accept MaxoTel’s 4.4 cents cash offer due to its unconditional nature, amidst concerns about Swoop’s proposal lacking a cash component and posing potential risks. Shareholders are urged to act before the MaxoTel offer deadline on December 2, 2024.

For further insights into AU:VN8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.