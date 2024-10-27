Vonex Limited Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited has seen a significant shift in its shareholder structure as Maxo Telecommunications Pty Ltd increased its stake through an on-market acquisition, raising its voting power from 18.44% to 25.84%. This strategic move could signal potential changes in the company’s direction, attracting attention from investors monitoring market dynamics.

