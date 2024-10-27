News & Insights

Vonex Limited Navigates Takeover Bids and Operational Growth

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited has shown consistent operational strength and EBITDA performance, focusing on customer tools and network insourcing. The company is navigating takeover bids, recommending shareholders accept MaxoTel’s improved offer. Vonex is also enhancing its platform to improve customer experience and shareholder value.

