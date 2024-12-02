Vonex Limited Faces Competing Takeover Offers

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.
Vonex Limited has endorsed an on-market takeover offer from Maxo Telecommunications, urging shareholders to accept the 4.4c cash offer before it expires on December 9, 2024. Meanwhile, a competing off-market bid from Swoop Telecommunications, offering 1 Swoop share for every 3.9 Vonex shares, will open on the same day, but Vonex advises shareholders to await further guidance. With strategic acquisitions in its sights, Vonex is navigating a dynamic telecommunications landscape.
