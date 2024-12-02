News & Insights

Stocks

Vonex Limited Faces Competing Takeover Offers

December 02, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vonex Limited has endorsed an on-market takeover offer from Maxo Telecommunications, urging shareholders to accept the 4.4c cash offer before it expires on December 9, 2024. Meanwhile, a competing off-market bid from Swoop Telecommunications, offering 1 Swoop share for every 3.9 Vonex shares, will open on the same day, but Vonex advises shareholders to await further guidance. With strategic acquisitions in its sights, Vonex is navigating a dynamic telecommunications landscape.

For further insights into AU:VN8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.