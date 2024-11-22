Vonex Faces Takeover Decisions Amid MaxoTel and Swoop Offers

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.
Vonex Limited is navigating a complex takeover landscape as Maxo Telecommunications, holding 27.19% of Vonex shares, rejects an off-market bid from Swoop Telecommunications. The Vonex Board is cautious about Swoop’s offer due to its conditional nature and lack of a cash component, favoring the unconditional MaxoTel offer of 4.4 cents per share, open until December 9, 2024. Shareholders are advised to await further statements before taking action on the Swoop offer.
