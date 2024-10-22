Vonex Directors Recommend Shareholders Accept Maxo Offer

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited’s directors unanimously recommend shareholders accept the unconditional market offer from Maxo Telecommunications Pty Ltd, in the absence of a superior proposal. This acquisition offer presents an opportunity for Vonex shareholders to potentially maximize their investment returns. Shareholders are advised to consult with professional advisors to make informed decisions.

