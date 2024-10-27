News & Insights

Stocks

Vonex Directors Endorse Acquisition Offer from Maxo

October 27, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited’s directors have unanimously recommended shareholders accept Maxo Telecommunications’ offer to acquire all shares, in the absence of a superior proposal. This strategic move could impact Vonex’s market position and presents an opportunity for investors to evaluate their holdings. Shareholders are advised to consider their options and seek professional advice if needed.

