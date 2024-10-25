Vonex Director Sells Significant Stake Amid Strategic Moves

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited has announced that Director Jason Gomersall has reduced his holdings in the company by selling 26,760,756 ordinary shares through JPOB Investments Pty Ltd, generating over $1.17 million from the on-market transaction. This significant sale reflects a strategic decision in line with the Director’s outlined position.

For further insights into AU:VN8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.