Vonex Director Sells Significant Stake Amid Strategic Moves

October 25, 2024 — 05:34 am EDT

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited has announced that Director Jason Gomersall has reduced his holdings in the company by selling 26,760,756 ordinary shares through JPOB Investments Pty Ltd, generating over $1.17 million from the on-market transaction. This significant sale reflects a strategic decision in line with the Director’s outlined position.

