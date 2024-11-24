Vonex Backs MaxoTel Offer Amid Swoop Bid Concerns

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited is urging its shareholders to accept the all-cash offer from Maxo Telecommunications while advising caution against Swoop Holdings’ takeover bid, which involves share exchanges and uncertain financing conditions. The Vonex Board highlights potential risks with Swoop’s proposal, including lack of a cash alternative and concerns about share liquidity. With the MaxoTel offer set to expire soon, Vonex recommends shareholders refrain from taking immediate action on the Swoop offer until further details are reviewed.

