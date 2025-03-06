VONE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: VONE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $259.57, changing hands as low as $258.92 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VONE's low point in its 52 week range is $224.66 per share, with $279.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $260.03.

