Vonage Holdings (VG) Surges: Stock Moves 8.1% Higher

Vonage Holdings Corp. VG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 16.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported that their Chief Financial Officer will change.

The company has seen estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Vonage Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

