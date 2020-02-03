Von Finck family placing 12.7% stake in Swiss group SGS

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The von Finck family is reducing its stake in Swiss inspections group SGS , placing a 12.7% stake via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Monday. The placement worth about 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) - through sole bookrunner Credit Suisse - will leave the family a stake of about 3%. The sale comes after a review of its long-term investment strategy. The family said it has no plans at this stage to reduce its stake further. The indicated price range was 2,415-2,500 Swiss francs, representing a discount of up to 11.4%. ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by David Goodman) ((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7461; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SGS SA PLACEMENT/ (URGENT)

