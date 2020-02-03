Von Finck family placing 12.7% stake in Swiss group SGS

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The von Finck family is reducing its stake in Swiss inspections group SGS, placing a 12.7% stake via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Monday.

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The von Finck family is reducing its stake in Swiss inspections group SGS , placing a 12.7% stake via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Monday. The placement worth about 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) - through sole bookrunner Credit Suisse - will leave the family a stake of about 3%. The sale comes after a review of its long-term investment strategy. The family said it has no plans at this stage to reduce its stake further. The indicated price range was 2,415-2,500 Swiss francs, representing a discount of up to 11.4%. ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by David Goodman) ((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7461; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SGS SA PLACEMENT/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More