Von Borstel Buys $7.5 Million More of This Global Bond ETF -- Is It Worth a Look?

Key Points

Von Borstel & Associates added 137,520 shares of the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) in Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of approximately $7.5 million.

After the purchase, DFGP now represents 18.9% of von Borstel's total reportable assets under management (AUM), with a quarter-end position value of $82.4 million.

Post-purchase, DFGP is now von Borstel's second-largest holding.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, von Borstel & Associates, Inc. increased its position in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 137,520 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the quarter’s average closing price, the estimated trade value was approximately $7.5 million. The quarter-end value of the holding rose by $7.3 million -- reflecting both the share purchase and market price movement -- bringing the total DFGP position to $82.4 million.

What else to know

The purchase pushed DFGP to 18.9% of the portfolio, making it von Borstel's second-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: DFAC: $136.6 million (31.3% of AUM) NYSE: DFGP: $82.4 million (18.9% of AUM) NYSE: DFIC: $46.8 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSE: DFSV: $29.1 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: DUHP: $27.7 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, DFGP shares were trading at $54.24, up about 5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 21 percentage points, while outperforming its Global Bond-USD Hedged category benchmark by approximately two percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.4 billion Expense ratio 0.22% Dividend yield 3.35% 1-year return (as of 5/12/26) 5.16%

ETF snapshot

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is a globally diversified bond fund managed with a systematic, research-driven approach.

Seeks to maximize total return by investing across a diversified mix of U.S. and international debt securities, spanning both investment-grade and select high-yield segments.

Designed for investors seeking core fixed income exposure through a cost-efficient ETF structure, with a focus on disciplined implementation and broad geographic and credit diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

Von Borstel's continued accumulation of DFGP -- which was already the firm's second-largest holding entering 2026 -- suggests a sustained move toward fixed-income ballast during what has been a volatile rate environment. Institutional investors will often increase allocations to diversified bond funds as a portfolio stabilizer, and with DFGP now representing nearly one-fifth of von Borstel's reportable AUM, it's clear the firm views global fixed income as a meaningful strategic anchor.

For investors, the move is worth a closer look -- not necessarily as a signal to follow suit, but as a reminder of what DFGP brings to the table. The fund's 3.35% dividend yield is comparable to current money market rates, but DFGP offers something cash can't: the potential for price appreciation if interest rates fall, along with global diversification across credit quality and geography. And its low 0.22% expense ratio means investors keep more of what they earn.

That said, DFGP's roughly 5% gain over the past year pales in comparison to broader equity markets -- a reminder that bonds serve a different role than stocks in a portfolio. And within that role, it's worth noting that DFGP is doing its job well: the fund has outperformed its Global Bond-USD Hedged category benchmark by approximately two percentage points over the past year, which suggests Dimensional's systematic approach is adding real value relative to peers.

For investors who already have heavy equity exposure, adding a globally diversified bond fund like DFGP can provide income, reduce overall portfolio volatility, and act as a buffer if equity markets stumble. Von Borstel's sizable, growing commitment here is consistent with that kind of long-term, risk-aware portfolio construction.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.