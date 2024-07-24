Is Volvo (VLVLY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Volvo (VLVLY). VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.63 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.05. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.47 and as low as 8.95, with a median of 10.83.

Investors should also note that VLVLY holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. VLVLY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.75. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 0.81 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.66.

Finally, investors should note that VLVLY has a P/CF ratio of 7.49. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.18. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's P/CF has been as high as 9.10 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 7.55.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Volvo's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VLVLY is an impressive value stock right now.

