Volvo upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Jose Asumendi upgraded Volvo (VLVLY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of SEK 330, up from SEK 290. The firm says 2025 will be a year marked by limited production growth globally, trade tensions across Europe, China and the U.S., a slower than expected transition into electric vehicles globally and Chinese car makers taking market share across all regions except the U.S. It expects investors will continue to look for strong free cash flow generative companies paying dividends and executing share buybacks.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VLVLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.