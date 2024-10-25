Volvo upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

UBS upgraded Volvo (VLVLY) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of SEK 273, up from SEK 263. The firm says concerns over the truck downcycle are now embedded into expectations, as it forecasts a pickup in fundamentals over the second half of 2025.
