Volvo upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

UBS upgraded Volvo (VLVLY) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of SEK 273, up from SEK 263. The firm says concerns over the truck downcycle are now embedded into expectations, as it forecasts a pickup in fundamentals over the second half of 2025.

