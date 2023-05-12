Volvo Trucks Not To Go Ahead With Acquisition Of JMC Heavy Duty In China

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Swedish automotive major Volvo AB CL (VOLVY.PK) said on Friday that its unit Volvo Trucks has called off its previously announced RMB 0.8 billion transaction to buy JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co., Ltd, from Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd. The deal also included a production site in Taiyuan, China.

The both parties decided to discontinue the deal after they could not meet the conditions for closing of the transaction.

On August 23, 2021, two companies had agreed for the deal worth RMB 0.8 billion or about SEK 1.1 billion.

Volvo Trucks has clarified that it will continue to export trucks to China.

