Volvo to start production of electric trucks at Ghent factory

Adds detail on production

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo VOLVb.ST will begin serial production of heavy battery electric trucks at its Ghent factory in Belgium, the truckmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ghent factory is the largest production site for Volvo trucks with a yearly capacity of around 45,000 trucks, the company said.

It added the plant will be building three of its different models - the Volvo FH, the Volvo FM and the Volvo FMX Electric.

The factory in Ghent will be Volvo's third to build electric trucks in Europe. The company also has one electric truck factory in the United States.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.