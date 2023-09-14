News & Insights

Volvo to start production of electric trucks at Ghent factory

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 14, 2023 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo VOLVb.ST will begin serial production of heavy battery electric trucks at its Ghent factory in Belgium, the truckmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ghent factory is the largest production site for Volvo trucks with a yearly capacity of around 45,000 trucks, the company said.

It added the plant will be building three of its different models - the Volvo FH, the Volvo FM and the Volvo FMX Electric.

The factory in Ghent will be Volvo's third to build electric trucks in Europe. The company also has one electric truck factory in the United States.

