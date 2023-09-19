News & Insights

Volvo to end diesel car production by early 2024

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

September 19, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Nick Carey for Reuters ->

By Nick Carey

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST said on Tuesday that it will end production of any remaining diesel models by early 2024 as it heads towards becoming an all-electric carmaker.

"In a few months from now, the last diesel-powered Volvo car will have been built, making Volvo Cars one of the first legacy car makers to take this step," the Swedish company said in a statement.

Majority owned by China's Geely 0175.HK, Volvo has committed to going fully electric by 2030.

While a majority of the cars Volvo sold in Europe were diesel as recently as 2019, in 2022 they made up just 8.9% of the Swedish carmaker's sales.

In August 33% of Volvo's sales were fully-electric or hybrid models. The company did not break out how many of the remaining 67% combustion-engine models were diesel and how many ran on petrol.

Sales of diesel models have declined rapidly in Europe since Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE emission-cheating scandal and carmakers have been gradually reducing the number of diesel models available in their model lineups.

Diesel vehicles comprised more than 50% of Europe's new car sales in 2015, but accounted for just over 14% of sales in July.

(Reporting by Nick Carey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.